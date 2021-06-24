Anna Rogers

Knowledge is Power. Share it!

Knowledge is Power. Share it! graphic design quote illustraion sketch
A quick sketch for the Thinkific playoff!

Thank you to everyone who has taught me things!

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
