СС_Saffron

Hi Friends,
Colors Combinations project is created in the form of a camera, in which there are 6 shots, each of which is responsible for its own color and its combinations. On the site you can find graphic elements that resemble a camera, you can view photos through the lens and go to the gallery of images.
Also, if you noticed, there is a battery on the site. If you scroll to the end of the site, you will have to put your camera on charge 😅

Here is the link to live website – https://colors.combinations.obys.agency/

Tory blue shot
