СС_Saffron

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Friends,
Colors Combinations project is created in the form of a camera, in which there are 6 shots, each of which is responsible for its own color and its combinations. On the site you can find graphic elements that resemble a camera, you can view photos through the lens and go to the gallery of images.
Also, if you noticed, there is a battery on the site. If you scroll to the end of the site, you will have to put your camera on charge 😅
Here is the link to live website – https://colors.combinations.obys.agency/
We are open for new project! Email us — info@obys.agency
Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube