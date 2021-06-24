Vida Selvestre

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey guys,
This is my another shot which is a landing page design based on a wildlife sanctuary "Vida Silvatre", I took this word from spanish word. It's a whole new concept from me. So, let me know what you guys think.
Press “L” to appreciate it and please do not forget to follow up guys.
————————————————————
I am open for freelance work, Let's make something good together.
Feel free to contact me.
available for projects
Email- uttam.chanalia88@gmail.com
Enjoy your day!