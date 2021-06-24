uttam chanalia

Vida Selvestre

uttam chanalia
uttam chanalia
  • Save
Vida Selvestre god nature elephants horses animals wildlife typography vector illustration design ux ui landingpage figma desktop website branding logo
Download color palette

Hey guys,
This is my another shot which is a landing page design based on a wildlife sanctuary "Vida Silvatre", I took this word from spanish word. It's a whole new concept from me. So, let me know what you guys think.

Press “L” to appreciate it and please do not forget to follow up guys.

————————————————————
I am open for freelance work, Let's make something good together.
Feel free to contact me.
available for projects

Email- uttam.chanalia88@gmail.com

Enjoy your day!

uttam chanalia
uttam chanalia

More by uttam chanalia

View profile
    • Like