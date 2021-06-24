Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Offriginal

Business manager app concept

Offriginal
Offriginal
  • Save
Business manager app concept banking card analytics money bank finances balance fintech manager business clean uidesign mobile minimal
Download color palette

Hello family!❤👋I present this app concept. Business manager! 🪄
Control all your accounts, downloads and income.

I hope you like it!
Let me know what you think!
Happy to read your comment.
if you like, hit the like button, it would help me a lot.
Feel free to like, save, comment.

Offriginal
Offriginal
Look at usual things with unusual eyes

More by Offriginal

View profile
    • Like