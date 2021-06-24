Altaf Mahmud

KA Mark / Logo Concept

Altaf Mahmud
Altaf Mahmud
  • Save
KA Mark / Logo Concept negative space mark symbol monogram letter typography logotype identity brand minimal clean design k a letter branding logo concept logo lettermark k a monogram identity design zoomdesign
Download color palette

Created this for the concept of a 'K' + 'A' Letter combination.

This logo is available for purchase 💰

Let's work together!
Contact me at: zoomdesignbd@gmail.com

Altaf Mahmud
Altaf Mahmud

More by Altaf Mahmud

View profile
    • Like