Cefar

Eatons Solicitors - Business Cards | Case Study

Cefar
Cefar
  • Save
Eatons Solicitors - Business Cards | Case Study business cards vector logo illustration ux web design web ui website branding design
Download color palette

Eatons have always taken pride in the fact that they offer a more personal and approachable service than other solicitors and this formed the cornerstone of our thinking.

We were tasked to create everything from a new logo and brand presence to the office stationery.

Cefar
Cefar

More by Cefar

View profile
    • Like