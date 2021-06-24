Leaderboard | Daily UI 19

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello dribbblers,
Done the 19th Challenge. I designed a leaderboard featuring points and respective users. Users can view by time period and also share them. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
