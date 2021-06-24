Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aravindh C

Leaderboard | Daily UI 19

Aravindh C
Aravindh C
  • Save
Leaderboard | Daily UI 19 table design mobile points position leaderboard daily ui 19 uiux daily ui dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,
Done the 19th Challenge. I designed a leaderboard featuring points and respective users. Users can view by time period and also share them. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

Aravindh C
Aravindh C

More by Aravindh C

View profile
    • Like