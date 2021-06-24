Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maia

Monica Bella Ullmann-Broner

Maia
Maia
  • Save
Monica Bella Ullmann-Broner abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
Download color palette

illustration for a textile designer Monica Bella Ullmann-Broner
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/COayDbpBNnw/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Maia
Maia

More by Maia

View profile
    • Like