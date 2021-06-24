Maia

Ivana Tomljenović-Meller

Ivana Tomljenović-Meller abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a graphic designer and art teacher Ivana Tomljenović-Meller
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQOfq38hXtA/

