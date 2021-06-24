Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rinkesh Chopada

Earn With Regular Activity

Rinkesh Chopada
Rinkesh Chopada
  • Save
Earn With Regular Activity ui design minimal design flat design uiuxdesign mobile app neumorphism app style
Download color palette

Hey, Dribbble

I would like to show my new creation related to Neumorphism UI Style.

Enjoy, share someone, and stay awesome!

Welcome your kind suggestions and keep follow us:
Skype live:979f248a5fa3646d
Email ID: rinkeshchopada12@gmail.com

Don’t forget to check the attachment.
Hope you like it.

Thank you.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Rinkesh Chopada
Rinkesh Chopada

More by Rinkesh Chopada

View profile
    • Like