Iva Planinić
Bornfight

Ajmo! app — Uptown loyalty section (part 3)

Iva Planinić
Bornfight
Iva Planinić for Bornfight
qrscan benefits premium uptown mobileapp mobile clean app ux
Hi Dribbble! 👋

Here are some of the screens from the Ajmo! App (Uptown section) - a special loyalty program within the app that offers amazing benefits created for the most loyal customers.

Check out some of the screens that we created for Uptown section in Ajmo! application.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Bornfight
Bornfight
