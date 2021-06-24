Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
yuda laksmana

Reading Comic App

yuda laksmana
yuda laksmana
  • Save
Reading Comic App design ux book comic dark blue application app mobile reading
Download color palette

This is my imagination about reading comic in application.
I hope you guys like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
yuda laksmana
yuda laksmana

More by yuda laksmana

View profile
    • Like