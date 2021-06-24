Viktoriia Chyrak

3D Donut

3D Donut food 3dfood illustration donut 3dvisualization 3dmodeling 3dillustration 3ddesign 3dart 3d
Is everyone starting their journey in 3d from a donut? 😅

Product | UX/UI designer ✨
