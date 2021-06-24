Bookowl- a story reading and writing app branding

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Being an avid story reader myself, I thought of building a mobile app for reading and writing stories from scratch. This app is for those who enjoy reading and writing stories digitally. Since it was a self-made project so I had the freedom to choose a name for it. After brainstorming, I came up with the name 'Book Owl' for the brand.
Get to know about my brand design process on Medium.
https://nikita-design.medium.com/my-branding-process-for-an-e-story-app-a-passion-project-6eec338bb09d