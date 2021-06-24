WeSwim - Summer Mobile

Hello guys! 🙌 Shot from the previous project inspired by summertime! 🌴🌞🌴🌞

About project:

WeSwim is a smartphone app for iPhone and Android. It helps you to easily find your closest beach, and know at a glance which one's are the best for you free of charge. We help our customers find the perfect beach because we want them to have the best time while traveling or visiting a new destination.

This is the only app with this properties = app includes location, weather, and different filters to help you narrow the beach selection according to your current needs. (whether it is to go swimming, surfing or spend a relaxing day in a beach restaurant with ur Family)

