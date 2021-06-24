Mockup Den

Free Place Card Mockup PSD Template

Mockup Den
Mockup Den
  • Save
Free Place Card Mockup PSD Template
Download color palette

Here we share with you a useful and elegant place card mockup that is amazingly designed with green and white color. Here you can see this mockup is customized on a round wooden table on a blurred background. This mockup will offer you to add your design or artwork here in a unique way.

Free Download

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Mockup Den
Mockup Den

More by Mockup Den

View profile
    • Like