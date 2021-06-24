Campaign Analytics Dashboard

Ante Matijaca
One of the projects we were working on last year. Overview of an advertising campaign success. The idea was to link the sales of items directly to campaigns and to track and optimise campaigns based on sales growth.

We usually cover the whole product development process and this is just a small snapshot of one of the steps that we do build digital products.

