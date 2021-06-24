Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) e-commerce ui dailyui
#DailyUI #012 - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Hi!
This is my E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) for 12th day of the Daily UI Challenge!
Hope you guys like this, Please let me know what you think!

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
