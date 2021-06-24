Meha Bakliwal

Loco - FAQ

Meha Bakliwal
Meha Bakliwal
  • Save
Loco - FAQ earn gold how to redeem faqs frequently asked questions faq ui design card design app ui
Download color palette

Pages designed for Frequently Asked Questions related to redeeming and earning Gold on Loco. These are low visited screens, but important to any product, so have designed it aesthetically.

Meha Bakliwal
Meha Bakliwal

More by Meha Bakliwal

View profile
    • Like