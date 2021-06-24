Aysel Rzayeva

Type experiment for portfolio website

Aysel Rzayeva
Aysel Rzayeva
  • Save
Type experiment for portfolio website typography uxui webdesign
Download color palette

If you want to view full project check my instagram, please.
https://www.instagram.com/dzhabbarovna_a/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Aysel Rzayeva
Aysel Rzayeva

More by Aysel Rzayeva

View profile
    • Like