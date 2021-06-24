Daydreamer

I'm exploring different styles so I can rip myself out of the comfort zone, so here is a first.

My son, who is a massive cosmos fan turned 7 this year and this was my gift to him. In this case, the illustration has more "elements" that resonate with him

- imagining himself as an astronaut (his dream is to be the first human to orbit Saturn);

- almost always with his head in the clouds/spaced-out

- and little planets orbiting his head beacuse:

a. he is our Sun, our little (energic) ray of light;

and b. you know when in cartoons characters have stars/birds dancing around their heads when they hit themselves? Well, he/s pretty clumsy too, haha!