Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristina G.

Daydreamer

Cristina G.
Cristina G.
  • Save
Daydreamer portrait daydream special gift orbit stars planets dream astronaut spacex universe space cosmos digital painting digital drawing kids procreate children illustration cute
Download color palette

I'm exploring different styles so I can rip myself out of the comfort zone, so here is a first.
My son, who is a massive cosmos fan turned 7 this year and this was my gift to him. In this case, the illustration has more "elements" that resonate with him
- imagining himself as an astronaut (his dream is to be the first human to orbit Saturn);
- almost always with his head in the clouds/spaced-out
- and little planets orbiting his head beacuse:
a. he is our Sun, our little (energic) ray of light;
and b. you know when in cartoons characters have stars/birds dancing around their heads when they hit themselves? Well, he/s pretty clumsy too, haha!

Cristina G.
Cristina G.

More by Cristina G.

View profile
    • Like