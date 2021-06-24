Turgay Mutlay

Array / Some icon set

Turgay Mutlay
Turgay Mutlay
Hire Me
  • Save
Array / Some icon set project freelance gradient flat 3d graphic design uiset dropdown array iconset branding ui design color logo icon vector illustration
Array / Some icon set project freelance gradient flat 3d graphic design uiset dropdown array iconset branding ui design color logo icon vector illustration
Array / Some icon set project freelance gradient flat 3d graphic design uiset dropdown array iconset branding ui design color logo icon vector illustration
Array / Some icon set project freelance gradient flat 3d graphic design uiset dropdown array iconset branding ui design color logo icon vector illustration
Array / Some icon set project freelance gradient flat 3d graphic design uiset dropdown array iconset branding ui design color logo icon vector illustration
Array / Some icon set project freelance gradient flat 3d graphic design uiset dropdown array iconset branding ui design color logo icon vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. Array1.png
  2. Array2.png
  3. Array3.png
  4. Array4.png
  5. Array5.png
  6. Array6.png

Drop down icon set created for Array Inc.
Customer : Array

Thanks : Adrian

Please do not hesitate to like it. 🖖🏻

Follow me on Instagram | Follow me on Linkedin

Portfolio

Turgay Mutlay
Turgay Mutlay
UI - Brand Designer & Illustrator ✪ ✦ ©
Hire Me

More by Turgay Mutlay

View profile
    • Like