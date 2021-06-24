Escape - The Travel App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My design for signup screen of a travel app. This is part of a personal design challenge I am doing to improve my skills.
#DailyUI #signup #challenge001 #travel #escape
Font: Tahu by Khurasan
Icons: Iconfinder
Image: Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash