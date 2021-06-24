Cronos UI - nature bootstrap template

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribblers!
We're adding more and more libraries to our editor. Cronos UI Library is the perfect combination of 💎 luxury and 🌲 nature. Calm colors combined with modern components will work well in any project. The elegance of the template will emphasize the confidence of the business or organization presenting itself through the site. Reach out to nature and create beautiful designs with its energy.
What the library contains;
👉 over 180 unique components
👉 10 header variants
👉 5 testimonials sections
👉 5 pricing sections
👉 Many, many other subsections
👉 100% responsive
And all this comes with our drag & drop editor, where you can build a template from ready-made components in 15 minutes. Each of them has clean, understandable code underneath, which you can freely change and export.
Did we mention that you also get 15 other libraries in the package?
✅ See for yourself now - Link
