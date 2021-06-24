Iffah Zahira

Denimaddict - Landing Page with 90's Style Concept

Iffah Zahira
Iffah Zahira
  • Save
Denimaddict - Landing Page with 90's Style Concept typography web minimal ui exploration ux design webdesign website app landingpage branding
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

My name is Iffah and i am new on dibbble.
So, this is my first shot here.

Feel free to give me any feedbacks!
Thanks for watching 💖

Iffah Zahira
Iffah Zahira
Like