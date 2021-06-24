Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deepshika

Sign up for Adoption - Daily UI #001

Deepshika
Deepshika
  • Save
Sign up for Adoption - Daily UI #001 adoption visual design ux
Download color palette

I recently started to do daily UI challenges and here's my first shot on the challenge #001! Show the dogs some love ❤️

#dailyui #001

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Deepshika
Deepshika

More by Deepshika

View profile
    • Like