The plugin we have been developing is meant to serve as a tool for improving the UX and marketing of the sites that have it installed. It allows adding a calorie calculator on a site so that visitors could use it to calculate their daily calorie intake norm. The plugin increases user satisfaction by entertaining site visitors.

We’ve developed WP Calorie Calculator Pro – a WordPress plugin that suits perfectly for the marketing of health or fitness-related sites.

It ensures a higher level of user satisfaction with their experience on the site and lets the site owners build their client email database that comes integrated with Mailchimp.

Due to the flexible settings of the calculator, it can fit any website perfectly. All changes apply instantly without shortcode replacement for the convenience of the plugin subscribers. Similarly, updating and upgrading are made as simple as possible.

