The collaboration between Iride and Dal Colle, a historic company in the world of the Italian food industry, started at the end of September 2019. A collaboration still ongoing that had the aim of renewing the digital presence of the brand also through the creation of a new website (www.dalcolle.com), which saw its release in December 2019. Subsequently, a section dedicated to the e-shop.