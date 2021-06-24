Sankalpa Chakraborty

Dark elixir drill [Clash of clans]

Sankalpa Chakraborty
Sankalpa Chakraborty
  • Save
Dark elixir drill [Clash of clans] modelling blender digital painting layer style digital art design graphic design 3d
Download color palette

I was a big fan of the clash of clans game when it first came out. Now that I started learning blender I tried replicating some of its assets but in low-poly.

Sankalpa Chakraborty
Sankalpa Chakraborty

More by Sankalpa Chakraborty

View profile
    • Like