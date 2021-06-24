🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Web design Landing Page for sribu.com. I am trying to redesign landing page for sribu.com with my style and my concepts. This Landing page was created using adobe illustrator, I am creat this because I want to practice my design skills to be better and more qualified.
To Hire me:
On instagram : https://www.instagram.com/_thoriqaal/
Email : akmalthoriq131@gmail.com