Landing - App for integration and synchronization of services

Landing - App for integration and synchronization of services
Hi, dribbblers! Yay, we are rolling out our new terrific cloud storage manager concept! Thanks to a cloud sync app, storing, syncing, and sharing files couldn't be easier. Agree?

BTW, show us some love by pressing :heart:, and feel free to give some feedback.

