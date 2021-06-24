Weronika Moyion Kowalska

Medical Illustration - Nurse

Medical Illustration - Nurse
Hi, It's one for series Medcial Illustration that I made for medical application for students - Medcases. This Nurse illustration is uses for tutorial screens in this app.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
