Omid Farokhi

Online pharmacy website

Omid Farokhi
Omid Farokhi
Online pharmacy website logo design flat xd illustration app uiux ui design figma ui ux design
I designed this concept for an online pharmacy. The idea was inspired by designs I had seen before. I used my favorite colors, but I tried to relate to this.
I executed the design with Figma.
Be healthy.
I hope you like it❤️

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Omid Farokhi
Omid Farokhi

