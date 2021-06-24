Bauhaus Web App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Are you design-passioned and always hungry for knowledge?
Well, so are we. So take a look at Bauhaus — our new educational app concept. Find out the history, listen to the Bauhaus lectures, and discover the works of that period.
Learning is living. Also think so?
***
