Bauhaus Web App

Are you design-passioned and always hungry for knowledge?
Well, so are we. So take a look at Bauhaus — our new educational app concept. Find out the history, listen to the Bauhaus lectures, and discover the works of that period.

Learning is living. Also think so?

***

