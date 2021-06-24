Brainlabs - Marketing Library

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
About the client:
Brainlabs is the leading digital marketing agency in the UK, US and APAC with a test-and-learn approach to growing businesses. Led by experimentation and data, we’re experts in paid search, programmatic, paid social, SEO, CRO, and analytics.
Result:
Marketing Agency Brainlabs requested creating a Marketing Library with optionally restricted access to the specific resources.
We’ve made it possible with the AJAX technologies. No plugins have been used.
Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
