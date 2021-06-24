Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Belov Digital Agency

Brainlabs - Marketing Library

Belov Digital Agency
Belov Digital Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Brainlabs - Marketing Library branding logo illustration ui minimal digital wordpress website website design development web design
Download color palette

About the client:

Brainlabs is the leading digital marketing agency in the UK, US and APAC with a test-and-learn approach to growing businesses. Led by experimentation and data, we’re experts in paid search, programmatic, paid social, SEO, CRO, and analytics.

Result:

Marketing Agency Brainlabs requested creating a Marketing Library with optionally restricted access to the specific resources.

We’ve made it possible with the AJAX technologies. No plugins have been used.

Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
Don't forget to press "L" if you like it ❤️
Thank you!

-------------------

📧Work With Us:
Website | Behance | Facebook

Belov Digital Agency
Belov Digital Agency
UI/UX Web Design. WordPress Experts.
Hire Me

More by Belov Digital Agency

View profile
    • Like