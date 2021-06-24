Julia Bezvershenko

Underwater world

Underwater world colorful coral reefs corals diving snorkeling couple vector illustration illustration fish underwater world red sea
I had a vacation in Egypt and was very inspired by that amazing underwater world and of the variety of colorful fish and other inmates of the Red Sea.
Vector Illustration for the mobile game Gallery: Coloring Book & Décor

