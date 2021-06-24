Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Awakened Zero (Osei Style)

Awakened Zero (Osei Style) drawing megaman animation design illustration
Inspired by the Awakened Zero cutscreen from Megaman X5 (for all you Megaman fans out there, lol), I've always wanted to recreate this and give my own little bit of twist into this. This pic that I've made's also my fave of Zero's pose; so calm, yet SO POWERFUL too! I'll upload this pic with the original references.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
