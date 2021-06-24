DQIAN

why women kill?

why women kill?
Very good TV series, recommended to you
I remember last year I painted the characters of the first season, but the effect was not satisfactory

After two years, I can finally draw a little satisfied thing

It's a long process, but I still need to study hard and stick to it

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
