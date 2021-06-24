Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dang Quang Huy

Sign up page

Dang Quang Huy
Dang Quang Huy
  • Save
Sign up page orange app ux ui uidesign design illustration welcome page log in sign up web design
Download color palette

My sign up page for #DailyUI challenge, this is the first day so far. Hope to receive feedback.
Follow me:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/huyng1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dqnhuy

Dang Quang Huy
Dang Quang Huy

More by Dang Quang Huy

View profile
    • Like