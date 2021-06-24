TRISHA KUMAR

Pensieve

Space Design

The word ‘Pensieve’ comes from the magical world of Harry Potter where the Pensieve is a magical bowl used to give the wizards a real time experience from a memory. Based on the same concept, this store strives to offer the customers the same immersive multi-sensory real time experience revolving around the stories from the wizarding World.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
