Kinetix - Project manager

Kinetix is a new 3D animation tool for all the creative minds. The AI assisted tool speed up the animation process and enables 3D professionnals to focus on their work. We helped their team to shape their product and define their brand.

The product manager allow animators and content creators to easily jump back into work.

Check out the full case study here

—

Product owning : Théophile Bélivier

Design : Lucas Boilly , Yoann Baunach & Antoine Bosque

Brand strategy : Bertrand Bénichou Theisen