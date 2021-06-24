Yoann Baunach
Kinetix - Project manager

Kinetix - Project manager interface design clean minimal ui software animation saas manager neuemorphism retro dashboard web product
Kinetix is a new 3D animation tool for all the creative minds. The AI assisted tool speed up the animation process and enables 3D professionnals to focus on their work. We helped their team to shape their product and define their brand.

The product manager allow animators and content creators to easily jump back into work.

Product owning : Théophile Bélivier
Design : Lucas Boilly , Yoann Baunach &  Antoine Bosque
Brand strategy : Bertrand Bénichou Theisen

