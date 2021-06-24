(Design) Team illustration

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello lovely people,
This one's an illustration I had done sometime back for our (Design) team at Clickfunnels, capturing the essence of our collaboration and how we support each other. Let me know what you think and don't forget to hit 'L' if you like it!
