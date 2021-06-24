Osei Mireku

Osei Mireku
Osei Mireku
Kingdom Academy Logo
Logo that I designed for my church's Children Ministry. This logo was created to give kids a strong sense of purpose, belonging, and celebrating the uniqueness that God's created them to have, along with being simple and having fun!

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
