Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hafiz Rana

Social Media App Design Concept

Hafiz Rana
Hafiz Rana
  • Save
Social Media App Design Concept ui ux mobile design mobile minimal mobile app social media app social app social media social linkedin twitter instagram facebook
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble Family!
This is the Social Media App design concept. I tried to make this app modern, minimalist and very easy to use.
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries
ux.hafizrana@gmail.com

Hafiz Rana
Hafiz Rana

More by Hafiz Rana

View profile
    • Like