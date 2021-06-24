3 Stages of Enterprise Modernization

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The pandemic has forced most organizations to modernize their legacy system. However, it’s not possible to do so overnight.
https://peoplactive.com/how-covid-19-has-accelerated-enterprise-modernization/?utm_source=dribble&utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=How-Covid-19-has-Accelerated-Enterprise-Modernization