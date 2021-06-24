Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Haley Coyle

M4M Instagram Story Series

Movement 4 Movement – Instagram story series for the physical therapy grad students at Northwestern. Pledging X amount of miles to raise money for the specific charities they donate to every year. This instagram story keeps their sponsors and followers up to date on how many miles the participant is pledging and for which activity.

Digital Graphic Designer
