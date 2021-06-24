JustRun - Landing Page Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
You might have noticed that Outcrowd team is a huge fan of illustrations.
We think this element of design is something amazing, powerful and have a lot of potential (read our article why do we think so). That is why we use them in our projects and shots.
Illustrations have multiple purposes like esthetics, grabbing attantion, storytelling, etc.
The topic of this new shot is a marathon and we picked it not by chance as many of our team members are huge fans of running.
JustRun - Landing page with illustrations.
