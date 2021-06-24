Watch App Ui Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is my rebound to Thinkific's Playoff.
"KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, LET'S SHARE IT."
I tried to make Watch App design for one of my client that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)
follow me on Instagram for more :
https://instagram.com/visualsbyartam