E-Book Mobile App Design

We are super excited to share our eBook app design which makes reading easy with just one tap.
Here we have used customized illustration that creates a direct impact on user expectations. The color combination of entire app designs exudes a sense of familiarity, making it super user-friendly.
The various book categories like comedy, action, fiction, fantasy, and etc. through that users can easily find their interest wise books. A prominent “Get it now button” which users can click easily and download books.
What do you think about this design?
We are so happy to hear your feedback and let us know. 😊
Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
