Snail's pace

Snail's pace adobe illustrator vector art flat illustration potion pace green developing country pandemic slow foliage concept vaccine snail design illustration vector
I created this illustration to express my disappointment at the snail's pace vaccines are arriving in South Africa and other developing countries.

©Jonathan Whelan Creative Consulting

